charlie caroli wrote:

I've been in a very solumn mood this last few weeks,were Fax are concerned, hopefully lat weeks result and me tipping the Seagulls will have cheered everyone up, thi week I'm tipping Rochdale to beat Fax, I may attend the game, I think Rochdale will be to strong for Fax , I also stand by my prediction of Fax finishing in a lofty 7th place at the end of the season.Charlie knows.