My uncle sent me a text the other day. He reckons there are currently four RL clubs which still play at the same ground they were playing on when RL split from Union. I've no idea whether there are four or more than that or fewer than that. Anyone else know?

My uncle suggested that Batley may be one such club. He also suggested Wakefield and Dewsbury, although I know that's wrong because obviously they moved from Crown Flatt some years ago now and I don't know whether they were even playing there at the time of the split.

A friend suggested Leeds, Castleford, Bradford and our very own Keighley club. I'm also thinking Keighley but not got much further than that. Featherstone? Barrow? The two Cumberland teams are possibles? I really don't know.

Any RL boffins out there able to answer the question?