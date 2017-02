Peter Kay wrote: Think the weather will do us a favour. saints love to throw the ball about and are shooooperrbbbbb on dry pitches.

The rain could be a leveller and make it a forwards game. Expect to see a lot of errors with a slippy ball though

That was over 10 years ago, come rain or shine we barge down the middle these days and play to our pack strengths. Walmsley is a monster who will eat up the metres and open up the game if the opposition defence is not on song.