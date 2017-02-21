|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6982
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
I fancy that!
Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.
Either way, I'm having a piece of that!
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2140
Location: LEYTH
|
Snowy wrote:
I fancy that!
Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.
Either way, I'm having a piece of that!
Is that even money on that snowy?
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:17 am
|
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4996
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Snowy wrote:
Saints don't have the best of records at our place
Either way, I'm having a piece of that!
Well they haven't ventured here a lot recently have they - and I would suggest they have a 100% record against us in SL
as have most teams
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:27 pm
|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6982
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
We should have beaten saints in 2005 if it wasn't for Jamie Lyon.
We are a little more hard ridden into Super League now and battle hardened. If we cut the silly errors, we have a chance.
We know what happened in 92 and 93.
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2140
Location: LEYTH
|
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
599
|
Think the weather will do us a favour. saints love to throw the ball about and are shooooperrbbbbb on dry pitches.
The rain could be a leveller and make it a forwards game. Expect to see a lot of errors with a slippy ball though
|
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:39 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11124
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Owt can happen on a we pitch , I remember that night at Hilton Park ,we brought Steve Simms over but I don't think he was in charge for the game Saints fielded a virtually International Team, but we beat em I think the score was Leigh 11 v Saints 5,I remember thinking how have we beaten them?
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2873
|
The presence of Steve Simms did the trick Charlie.I remember that night well.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1429
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Snowy wrote:
Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.
Hilton Park's pitch on a wet and blustery afternoon was always a great leveller when called upon, far more than the superb billiard style state of the art playing surface of LSV, for sure.
That said 12 is not a bad start at all with the bookies
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1336
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
That said 12 is not a bad start at all with the bookies
Bookies aren't wrong often .....
If we stay within 20 then we've done alright.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: agent, Bartholemew Smythe, Budgiezilla, ColD, Duckman, Evergreen009, Google Adsense [Bot], gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, Iggy79, LeythIg, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, Ste100Centurions, steadygetyerboots-on, The Phantom Horseman, Twitch, Viva Tim Street, westleighjim, WF Rhino and 197 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
c}