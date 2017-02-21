WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 12 start for Leigh

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:46 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6982
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
I fancy that!

Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.

Either way, I'm having a piece of that!
TBF he's a good lad Snowy.

A wind up merchant but a good lad.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:51 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2140
Location: LEYTH
Snowy wrote:
I fancy that!

Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.

Either way, I'm having a piece of that!



Is that even money on that snowy?
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:17 am
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4996
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Snowy wrote:

Saints don't have the best of records at our place

Either way, I'm having a piece of that!


Well they haven't ventured here a lot recently have they - and I would suggest they have a 100% record against us in SL :D :D as have most teams :oops: :oops:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:27 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6982
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
We should have beaten saints in 2005 if it wasn't for Jamie Lyon.

We are a little more hard ridden into Super League now and battle hardened. If we cut the silly errors, we have a chance.

We know what happened in 92 and 93.
TBF he's a good lad Snowy.

A wind up merchant but a good lad.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:40 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2140
Location: LEYTH
Odds with Skybet


https://www.skybet.com/rugby-league/sup ... n-80480364
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:31 am
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 599
Think the weather will do us a favour. saints love to throw the ball about and are shooooperrbbbbb on dry pitches.
The rain could be a leveller and make it a forwards game. Expect to see a lot of errors with a slippy ball though
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:39 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11124
Location: blackpool tower circus
Owt can happen on a we pitch , I remember that night at Hilton Park ,we brought Steve Simms over but I don't think he was in charge for the game Saints fielded a virtually International Team, but we beat em I think the score was Leigh 11 v Saints 5,I remember thinking how have we beaten them?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:55 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2873
The presence of Steve Simms did the trick Charlie.I remember that night well.
Image

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:04 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1429
Location: In't Tap Room
Snowy wrote:
Saints don't have the best of records at our place and with more composure, we could sneak it.


Hilton Park's pitch on a wet and blustery afternoon was always a great leveller when called upon, far more than the superb billiard style state of the art playing surface of LSV, for sure.

That said 12 is not a bad start at all with the bookies

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:03 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1336
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
That said 12 is not a bad start at all with the bookies

Bookies aren't wrong often .....

If we stay within 20 then we've done alright.

