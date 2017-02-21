Lee Briers has been appointed England Academy coach - I am surprised this has not been mentioned on our website. And we have two players selected for the England U18 squad; Will Dagger ( FB) and Alex Tankard (Prop). In the England U16 squad we have 3 players; Henry Collins (Wing), Jack Wright (loose) and Riley Dean (SO).



The U16 competition seems to have been modified for 2017. The games are now labelled as either U15 or U16, so they appear to be moving back towards what we had in ? 2012, except I assume both age groups will train together and the squad size will be the same. Not heard the reasoning for the change. Meanwhile our U16's got off to a winning start with a 34-12 home win against Wakefield.



Our Academy side will be hosting London at Victoria Park this Saturday (25th) after drawing 24-24 away to Catalan Dragons last weekend.