a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 10,880

b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 26 v 18 Castleford

c) First try (Wire player):- Atkins

d) Time of first try:- 11 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8



g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)- Hull by 8

Leigh v St Helens (Friday)- Saints by 14

Leeds v Salford (Friday)- Leeds by 4

Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) - Hudds by 6

Wigan v Widnes (Friday)- Wigan by 14