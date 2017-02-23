a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 10,880
b) Score and Winning team:- Warrington 26 v 18 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player):- Atkins
d) Time of first try:- 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)- Hull by 8
Leigh v St Helens (Friday)- Saints by 14
Leeds v Salford (Friday)- Leeds by 4
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) - Hudds by 6
Wigan v Widnes (Friday)- Wigan by 14
