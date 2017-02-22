Uncle Rico wrote:

It's back to Super League this week as we entertain our entertaining visitors from West Yarkshire, Castleford Tigers meeeoww, will our boys do the back to back business



Good luck



a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11000

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 12cas

c) First try (Wire player):Linham

d) Time of first try: 8

e) Last try (any team, player not time):Atkins

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6



g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) fc by 12

Leigh v St Helens (Friday) sts by 12

Leeds v Salford (Friday) sal by 8

Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) huds by 8

Wigan v Widnes (Friday)