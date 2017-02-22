|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity (11245):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 14 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): atkins
d) Time of first try: 14
e) Last try (any team, player not time): minican
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 8
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) stains by 7
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 10
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) wakey by 2
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 42
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:26 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,247
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 6
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 4
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 12
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:28 pm
A) 12,200
B) Wire 26 - 20 Cas
C) Lineham
D) 5 mins
E) Shenton
F) 7
G) Catalan by 8
St Helens by 8
Leeds by 12
Wakey by 12
Wigan by 22
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:39 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,634
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 22 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 10
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Salford by 4
Huddersfield v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 4
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 8
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:31 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0l24 vs 18 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
7
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)Cats by 6
Leigh v St Helens (Friday)Leigh by 6
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) pies by 24
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:59 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10.890
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 12 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Savellio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 14
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 18
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 8
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 32
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:22 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,111
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 19 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 4
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 10
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 4
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 22
Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:20 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10112
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 16 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Hughes
d) Time of first try: 12 minute
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 7
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Leigh by 14
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Salford by 10
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Wakey by 10
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 34
Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:00 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,850
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 20 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 11
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Sts by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leed by 4
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Hudds by 12
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 12
Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:44 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
It's back to Super League this week as we entertain our entertaining visitors from West Yarkshire, Castleford Tigers meeeoww, will our boys do the back to back business
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 12cas
c) First try (Wire player):Linham
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) fc by 12
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) sts by 12
Leeds v Salford (Friday) sal by 8
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) huds by 8
Wigan v Widnes (Friday)
wigan by 18
