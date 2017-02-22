a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13000

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0l24 vs 18 Castleford

c) First try (Wire player): lineham

d) Time of first try: 12 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time):Lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

7

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)Cats by 6

Leigh v St Helens (Friday)Leigh by 6

Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6

Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 6

Wigan v Widnes (Friday) pies by 24