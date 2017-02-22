WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Home

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:44 pm
Gazwire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity (11245):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 14 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): atkins
d) Time of first try: 14
e) Last try (any team, player not time): minican
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 8
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) stains by 7
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 10
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) wakey by 2
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 42

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:26 pm
Hicks Is A God
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,247
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 6
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 4
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 12
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:28 pm

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:28 pm
MikeyWire
A) 12,200
B) Wire 26 - 20 Cas
C) Lineham
D) 5 mins
E) Shenton
F) 7

G) Catalan by 8
St Helens by 8
Leeds by 12
Wakey by 12
Wigan by 22
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:39 pm

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:39 pm
ScouseWire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,634
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 22 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 10
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Saints by 10
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Salford by 4
Huddersfield v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 4
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 8
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:31 am
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:31 am
rubber duckie
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0l24 vs 18 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
7
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)Cats by 6
Leigh v St Helens (Friday)Leigh by 6
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) pies by 24
