a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity (11245):

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 14 Castleford

c) First try (Wire player): atkins

d) Time of first try: 14

e) Last try (any team, player not time): minican

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 8

Leigh v St Helens (Friday) stains by 7

Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 10

Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) wakey by 2

Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 42