It's back to Super League this week as we entertain our entertaining visitors from West Yarkshire, Castleford Tigers meeeoww, will our boys do the back to back business



Good luck



a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Castleford

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)

Leigh v St Helens (Friday)

Leeds v Salford (Friday)

Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday)

Wigan v Widnes (Friday)