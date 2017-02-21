WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Home

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:20 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2737
Location: Stuck in 1982
It's back to Super League this week as we entertain our entertaining visitors from West Yarkshire, Castleford Tigers meeeoww, will our boys do the back to back business

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday)
Leigh v St Helens (Friday)
Leeds v Salford (Friday)
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday)
Wigan v Widnes (Friday)

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Home

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:25 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 309
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 10 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 8
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Sts by 4
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Hudds by 12
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Home

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:39 pm
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,109
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 22 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Hull by 4
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Sts by 16
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 14
Huddersfield Wakefield (Friday) Hudds by 8
Wigan v Widnes (Friday) Wigan by 24

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Castleford Home

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:04 am
KingRoss11
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 114
Location: Out and about in Wigan
A) 10,900
B) Warrington 26 v 32 Castleford
C) Lineham
D) 4 mins
E) Eden
F) 7

Hull by 10
Saints by 22
Leeds by 4
Wakefield by 10
Wigan by 16

