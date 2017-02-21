WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England Universities Name Tran On Squad

England Universities Name Tran On Squad

Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:29 pm
England Unis RL Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2016 1:49 pm
Posts: 244
England Universities Name 33 Man Train On Squad

Help send the England Universities squad to the 2017 Student World Cup in Australia: http://www.gofundme.com/englandunirl

England's 33-man train-on squad for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia has been announced.

Students from all over the country have been selected in the initial team, including an impressive six representatives from the University of Gloucestershire, the only south west university represented in the squad.

Leeds Beckett, one of four Yorkshire-based universities represented in the squad, boast four members, while four midlands-based universities, five from the north west, two north east universities and one London-based university, St Mary's, all boast members.

The squad was selected following the 2017 University Origin match and they will train together for the first time on Saturday, March 11, when the squad will be cut to 30 players for the preparation phase of the programme, which includes five games, before again being cut to 24 players in May - the final 24 will travel to the Student World Cup in Australia in July.

Head Coach Colin Baker said: "We are delighted with the players' performance throughout the programme of regional games and the origin game so far, and are looking forward to bringing the players into the England environment for the first time this year.

"We will be taking into consideration players' on-field performances as well as their contribution off the field in all of the sessions so far as we build towards our trip to Australia.

"I'd like to congratulate all the players on their selection at this point, but remind them all that they have to continue to work hard to give themselves the best opportunity for further selection."

You can support the England Universities fundraising efforts for the World Cup by donating at http://www.gofundme.com/englandunirl

Baker added: "Players and staff are responsible for fundraising for the cost of the programme and your support will be very much appreciated."

England's 33-man train-on squad for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup:

Aaron Hall (University of Bolton)
Archie Gibbs (University of Gloucestershire)
Ben Stead (University of Gloucestershire)
Brad Kislingbury (University of Gloucestershire)
Carl Southan (Liverpool John Moores University)
Charles Greene (St Mary's University)
Daniel Harrison (Nottingham Trent University)
Dom Bryan (Manchester Metropolitan University)
Elliot Hall (Loughborough University)
Harry Kidd (University of Gloucestershire)
Jack Lazenby (University of Hull)
Jacob Morgan (Leeds Beckett University)
Jake Reed (Leeds Beckett University)
James Mason (University of Gloucestershire)
James Wooburn-Hall (University of Leeds)
Jason Bass (Newcastle University)
Josh Halstead (University of Birmingham)
Josh Hamilton (University of Hull)
Kieran Sherratt (Coventry University)
Kieran Smith (Sheffield Hallam University)
Lewis Taylor (Loughborough University)
Lewis Lord (Loughborough University)
Liam McAvoy (Northumbria University)
Liam Wood (UCLan)
Malikhi Lloyd-Jones (University of Gloucestershire)
Marcus Stock (University of Sheffield)
Matthew Ross (Nottingham Trent University)
Michael Quickenden (University of Salford)
Nathan Hill (University of Hull)
Sam Luckley (Northumbria University)
Sam Druce (Leeds Beckett University)
Sam Swire (University of Sheffield)
Zack McComb (Leeds Beckett University)

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




