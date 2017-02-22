Uncle Rico wrote:
Do you think that our extra game and a great victory will be better than their week's rest? I do in our situation as it gets the Game 1 defeat out of our system and subject to not picking up injuries it gave some game time to Brown Savelio and to some extent Cooper in our new look team
I agree getting straight back into it against Quality opposition like the Broncos will have helped us I think. Rather than feeling sorry for ourselves after the Catalan game we had no choice but to put the effort in against Brisbane.
Hopefully it will stand us in good stead for a good Cas side.