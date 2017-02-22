Uncle Rico wrote: Do you think that our extra game and a great victory will be better than their week's rest? I do in our situation as it gets the Game 1 defeat out of our system and subject to not picking up injuries it gave some game time to Brown Savelio and to some extent Cooper in our new look team

I agree getting straight back into it against Quality opposition like the Broncos will have helped us I think. Rather than feeling sorry for ourselves after the Catalan game we had no choice but to put the effort in against Brisbane.Hopefully it will stand us in good stead for a good Cas side.