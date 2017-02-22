Kevin Turvey wrote: Maybe a bench of Dwyer, Crosby, Hill and Livett would work well?

I'd be more comfortable with that, although only if TS is confident Livett can come on and give us 15 mins or so to spell Westerman / Hughes / Savelio. I don't want him using up a bench spot for the sake of it. I'd rather put Blythe there if that was the case.