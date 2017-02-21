king warrior wrote: Dave do us a favour and gtfo you wopper



Dobbo Hull wrote: SAME OLD SH8T, WE ARE SH8T AGAR OUT AGAR OUT, NOTHING EVER F9CKING CHANGES. ONCE AGAIN AGAR IS CAUGHT OFF GUARD, HE SHOULD KNOW WHAT TO F8CKING EXPECT. PR1CK!



Redchemic wrote: With each and every post you make on this thread it is becoming more obvious than ever that you are a self obsessed, moronic nihlist who begruges even those who get off their arses to try to make a difference however small or large.