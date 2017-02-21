WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL going Down Under ??

SL going Down Under ??

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:33 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1451
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Kear and others looking to expand......

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39039979

Wonder if the RFL will help with travel costs for us poor fans ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:50 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6010
Too much expansion will kill the game here I tell thee now.

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:55 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8979
Location: wakefield
Errrm no Mr Kear. That's not workable.

It's the investors you need not the location playing rugby.............though clearly they are more likley to get investment from Perth.
If someone were to invest the money needed to get Perth playing in Super League in Newcastle, Leicester, Edinburgh you'd have your team, and close enough for supporters to vist.

..or for that matter Doncaster, Sheffield, Stockport, Blackburn.............or even just pump it into Wakefeild so we can use it to be a top club.
It's the investment that is missing
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:39 pm
The Dreadnought
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2417
Location: Front row
Why have Super League when you could have a 'Champions League' concept? Obviously not enough full time pro leagues internationally but its something to aim for.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:46 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 253
Yes it's a bit of a tricky situation for the RFL. They probably know that they need to increase the profile of the game in places on their doorstep like Manchester and Liverpool but ultimately the issue is where is the money going to come from.

I don't think it's a case of having teams in those two cities, it's not as if people from those places aren't already aware of teams like Wigan and St Helens as huge names in rugby league. I think probably the most realistic way that the game could try and tap into the markets in these cities is to take games like say Warrington v. St Helens to Anfield or Wigan v. Leeds to the Etihad and try and tap into all the businesses in those two cities who would probably be quite happy to sponsor some top level sport but who just can't compete in terms of sponsoring global giants like United and Liverpool. You might have businesses who want to wine and dine some clients but hospitality at a United or Liverpool game is either too expensive or impossible to get. Give them a more realistic option, being able to actually get a box at Anfield and at a much more reasonable price. Once they're in then we hopefully have them as most of us would probably agree that the product on the field is as good as football, its just a case of getting people to watch it in the first place. A lot of the Premiership rugby union clubs don't get massive crowds for home games, but when they take a game to Wembley they pretty much sell out and we should be doing the same thing. It's the way top level sport is going and Jon Wilkin is right when he says that we can't complain about union when it comes to Liverpool or Manchester as they have no presence there either. We should certainly have a much bigger profile in those two cities than we do now.

Although, if someone wants to stump up a load of cash to have a team from Perth (or anywhere else) in the English competition then we should go for it. Absolutely nothing to lose like with Toronto.

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:40 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1169
I hope this doesnt happen as I feel that if it were to, as someone else said, I think it would kill the sport in this country.

I dont think though that this would happen.

However, I do see the format changing in the future, with only a handful of SL clubs that are in it now, with the remainder being made up of clubs from other countries in the northern hemisphere, which I think will cause a fallout and split from the remaining clubs.

I do think rugby teams from Manchester and Liverpool would be good, but like someone else said Im sure people are aware of the likes of Saints, Wigan and Salford. There is 4 big football teams from these cities that you would need to get past to drum up interest.

Re: SL going Down Under ??

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:47 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1180
The Rfl could always offer St Helens and Salford a million squid to move to Liverpool and Manchester and change their names
Wakey Cas Featherstone could join forces and play in a brand new stadium located on the common.
Leeds and Bradford join up etc etc etc
It'all right having grand plans and it would be great to be involved in a national game but we ain't and I don't see that changing in my life time.
The games small potatoes from all aspects.
It's not all about the support a club receives investment plays a massive part in Union and sponsorship from major players are never in short supply. It's a global game and yes they manage to fill Wembley while league doesn't even fill St Jamses with every club playing their and tickets virtually given away.
The R f L should concentrate of developing and marketing the game. Expansion without major investment will not happen and individual investors are not likely to look at Manchester Newcastle and Edinburgh and think it needs a Rl team .

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, TRB, Wildthing, Willzay and 162 guests

