Yes it's a bit of a tricky situation for the RFL. They probably know that they need to increase the profile of the game in places on their doorstep like Manchester and Liverpool but ultimately the issue is where is the money going to come from.



I don't think it's a case of having teams in those two cities, it's not as if people from those places aren't already aware of teams like Wigan and St Helens as huge names in rugby league. I think probably the most realistic way that the game could try and tap into the markets in these cities is to take games like say Warrington v. St Helens to Anfield or Wigan v. Leeds to the Etihad and try and tap into all the businesses in those two cities who would probably be quite happy to sponsor some top level sport but who just can't compete in terms of sponsoring global giants like United and Liverpool. You might have businesses who want to wine and dine some clients but hospitality at a United or Liverpool game is either too expensive or impossible to get. Give them a more realistic option, being able to actually get a box at Anfield and at a much more reasonable price. Once they're in then we hopefully have them as most of us would probably agree that the product on the field is as good as football, its just a case of getting people to watch it in the first place. A lot of the Premiership rugby union clubs don't get massive crowds for home games, but when they take a game to Wembley they pretty much sell out and we should be doing the same thing. It's the way top level sport is going and Jon Wilkin is right when he says that we can't complain about union when it comes to Liverpool or Manchester as they have no presence there either. We should certainly have a much bigger profile in those two cities than we do now.



Although, if someone wants to stump up a load of cash to have a team from Perth (or anywhere else) in the English competition then we should go for it. Absolutely nothing to lose like with Toronto.