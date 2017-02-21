WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dead Ball Lines

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Dead Ball Lines

 
Post a reply

Dead Ball Lines

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:10 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 182
I have just watched the Brisbane game on the SuperLeague show, & noticed that the pitch dead ball lines at the HJ have been moved to reduce the "In-goal" distance between the try & dead ball lines.

The old lines have been painted over with green paint, & pitch reduction is approximately 1/2 metre in each in-goal area.

I didn`t notice if the alteration was there for our last home game against Huddersfield?

Was it a ploy by Wire to reduce the effectiveness of the Brisbane kickers, who are accustomed to much larger in-goal areas in their NRL games?

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:10 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1188
So are you saying that Lineham's attempt to knock the ball dead prior to their last try was even more inept than I'd originally thought ? LOL

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:59 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 182
shinymcshine wrote:
So are you saying that Lineham's attempt to knock the ball dead prior to their last try was even more inept than I'd originally thought ? LOL


It was when I was watching the Bronco`s last try, that I noticed the old dead ball line that has been painted over, as the incident was so close to it.

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:52 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 665
The Aussies have previously raised safety concerns, due to the end of the dead ball line been too close to the sponsor boards/stand and players crashing into them. (They have a point IMO) Could be the reason it was moved.

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:50 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7481
I'll take the point to look again vs Cas.
It'll be interesting to see if we've painted them back again.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:58 am
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 295
Location: derbyshire
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll take the point to look again vs Cas.
It'll be interesting to see if we've painted them back again.


I noticed it watching the game on TV against Brisbane and had made a mental note to have a look Friday. I'm hoping they are back to normal, not for our sake, but knowing that a trick like that was pulled against the Aussies, who are used to large in goals, would make me feel good! They pull stunts like that at any sport against us all the time in order to give them the edge and it's about time us English started to do it back instead of always trying to be fair about things. If it was done on purpose then a massive well done to whoever at Warrington made the decision to do it.

Re: Dead Ball Lines

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:06 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2931
Location: newton-le-willows
Aren't the regulations anywhere between 6 & 12 yards ?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, bren2k, Captain Hook, citywolf, ComeOnYouWolves, Fatbelly, Irish Wire, Kevin Turvey, Les Norton, LOngbarn Wire, Moving Forward, moving on..., richmond, Sensei-Bull, Steve51, Suzy Banyon, wireone, Wolf Hall and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,7061,77075,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANS
TV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  