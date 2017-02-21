I have just watched the Brisbane game on the SuperLeague show, & noticed that the pitch dead ball lines at the HJ have been moved to reduce the "In-goal" distance between the try & dead ball lines.



The old lines have been painted over with green paint, & pitch reduction is approximately 1/2 metre in each in-goal area.



I didn`t notice if the alteration was there for our last home game against Huddersfield?



Was it a ploy by Wire to reduce the effectiveness of the Brisbane kickers, who are accustomed to much larger in-goal areas in their NRL games?