mr. chairman wrote:
but the rules in rugby league are very very clear the markers cannot move until the ball as cleared the ruck . so for me the refs are not enforcing the basic rules of the game . we are trying to negate around something that is illegal
Something the sport constantly tries to do. Instead of enforcing existing rules, always seem to introduce protocols and interpretations, to complicate things, which leads to more mistakes and frustration.
Referees simply need to make a call on whether a defender is in the way of the ruck or not, and make a decision accordingly. If the ref in the Salford Hudds game had given a forward pass against Salford, there would be no issue here. While they're at it, they can start penalising players who drag attackers to the ground after held is called, and should make players play the ball properly. Will stop a lot of this wrestling that we have to endure.