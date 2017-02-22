WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Deliberate passing into players

Re: Deliberate passing into players

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:02 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9176
Location: Deep in Leytherland
mr. chairman wrote:
on that point i agree something wrong in there



All sorts of accusations coming from the refs. who have 'retired'. We all love to hate them, but one thing's for sure - without them, there would be no game!

Re: Deliberate passing into players

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:51 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1549
Location: Landan
mr. chairman wrote:
but the rules in rugby league are very very clear the markers cannot move until the ball as cleared the ruck . so for me the refs are not enforcing the basic rules of the game . we are trying to negate around something that is illegal


Something the sport constantly tries to do. Instead of enforcing existing rules, always seem to introduce protocols and interpretations, to complicate things, which leads to more mistakes and frustration.

Referees simply need to make a call on whether a defender is in the way of the ruck or not, and make a decision accordingly. If the ref in the Salford Hudds game had given a forward pass against Salford, there would be no issue here. While they're at it, they can start penalising players who drag attackers to the ground after held is called, and should make players play the ball properly. Will stop a lot of this wrestling that we have to endure.

Re: Deliberate passing into players

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:39 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2160
Location: LEYTH
LeythIg wrote:
Something the sport constantly tries to do. Instead of enforcing existing rules, always seem to introduce protocols and interpretations, to complicate things, which leads to more mistakes and frustration.

Referees simply need to make a call on whether a defender is in the way of the ruck or not, and make a decision accordingly. If the ref in the Salford Hudds game had given a forward pass against Salford, there would be no issue here. While they're at it, they can start penalising players who drag attackers to the ground after held is called, and should make players play the ball properly. Will stop a lot of this wrestling that we have to endure.



I agree with that LeythIg. Will it ever happen though? I doubt it,they must like keeping things complicated.
Re: Deliberate passing into players

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:04 pm
mapleyther
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2313
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
Did the RFL not think of trialling these new rules before implementing? It didn't take the coaches long to figure out the flaw in the plan and an easy way to get a penalty. I don't have a problem with making sure that your pass to your own player behind you hits a lagging defender, as that is really no different to deliberately running into a player in front of you who is not back the full 10 metres - although the game would grind to a halt if it happened every third tackle! But passing the ball in a direction where your own player had no realistic prospect of catching the pass (including passing it forward!) is a different thing entirely.

Part of the issue is that it can sometimes be very difficult for the defender to get out of the way instantly every time, especially at the speed of the modern game - especially when the ground is softer at this time of year.

Re: Deliberate passing into players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:33 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 966
Given our discussion earlier on this thread about standing square and how attacking players might react it is interesting to see the reaction of our Aussie England kick and clap coach to Italy's tactics yesterday , given a new problem to deal with our glorious superstars hadn't a clue what to do , it was only after half time the coaches found an answer

Funny seeing an Aussie complaining about their opponents bending/using the rules to gain an advantage even if only temporary
