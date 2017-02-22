Did the RFL not think of trialling these new rules before implementing? It didn't take the coaches long to figure out the flaw in the plan and an easy way to get a penalty. I don't have a problem with making sure that your pass to your own player behind you hits a lagging defender, as that is really no different to deliberately running into a player in front of you who is not back the full 10 metres - although the game would grind to a halt if it happened every third tackle! But passing the ball in a direction where your own player had no realistic prospect of catching the pass (including passing it forward!) is a different thing entirely.



Part of the issue is that it can sometimes be very difficult for the defender to get out of the way instantly every time, especially at the speed of the modern game - especially when the ground is softer at this time of year.