Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite possibly , but they would still need to be ' square ' I'm just not convinced that what seems the ' norm ' is always the best option
I see your point and points made.Dummy half would have a field day with one marker.Retiring 2nd marker 5 meters would require another official whether they have to be square 5 meters away I'd question?
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:00 pm
Posts: 5011
atomic wrote:
I see your point and points made.Dummy half would have a field day with one marker.Retiring 2nd marker 5 meters would require another official whether they have to be square 5 meters away I'd question?
two refs on field would sort that
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:20 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
two refs on field would sort that
Possibly..As with two refs in Aus,the second was for defensive
control,he still wouldn't see a 2nd marker retiring 5 meters.
Edit..Sorry offence.
Last edited by atomic
on Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:30 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:30 pm
Posts: 5011
atomic wrote:
Possibly..As with two refs in Aus,the second was for defensive control,he still wouldn't see a 2nd marker retiring 5 meters.
but the rules in rugby league are very very clear the markers cannot move until the ball as cleared the ruck . so for me the refs are not enforcing the basic rules of the game . we are trying to negate around something that is illegal
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:37 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
but the rules in rugby league are very very clear the markers cannot move until the ball as cleared the ruck . so for me the refs are not enforcing the basic rules of the game . we are trying to negate around something that is illegal
I totally agree,this isn't a rule change..This is Ganson telling his fold to follow the rules.Why he has to tell it to head coaches I dont know.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:41 pm
Posts: 5011
atomic wrote:
I totally agree,this isn't a rule change..This is Ganson telling his fold to follow the rules.Why he has to tell it to head coaches I dont know.
hanson never knew the rules anyway and still doesn't we don't need new rules we just need to follow the written ones and we will have a great game with no cheats
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:55 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
atomic wrote:
I see your point and points made.Dummy half would have a field day with one marker.Retiring 2nd marker 5 meters would require another official whether they have to be square 5 meters away I'd question?
Why would the dummy half have a field day ? , the marker could still tackle them , what would become more prevalent would be where he would draw the marker and pass/offload to the player who has just PTB , but you would still have a line of defence moving up
Be an interesting experiment to try in training , ie not actually tell the defensive team and see how they react
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:31 am
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Why would the dummy half have a field day ? , the marker could still tackle them , what would become more prevalent would be where he would draw the marker and pass/offload to the player who has just PTB , but you would still have a line of defence moving up
Be an interesting experiment to try in training , ie not actually tell the defensive team and see how they react
Would be good to see that,but are we not back tracking on what has been before.I do agree with the game is stale,you know that and needs a Leigh to put it back on track,but we must also work with this so called modern game also.
