reffy wrote:
Ganson has changed his tune or has been told to change it, he supported Child's daft penalty award.
reffy,the OP was informative of the rule change that's all.Should the thread have been locked?
But whilst we're on the subject. I think, we don't need defenders loitering around the ptb after a tackle, slowing it down thinking they can get away with it.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)