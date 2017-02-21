WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clampdown on gamesmanship

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:19 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5250
The Josh Jones incident was outrageous, the opposition should have been given a scrum for a forward pass.
Jones threw the ball 2 metres forward to try to win the penalty.
In the other instance at least the ball was passed backwards into the opponent.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:23 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 585
Completely agree OF push poor officiating to start with.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:40 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7759
Location: SWMC Coach
The Josh Jones one was utterly ridiculous.

Blatant forward pass.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:47 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2276
Location: Going straight
Same for dissent. Didn't we used to be able to march the offending team back 10 yards back in the old days.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:57 pm
WF Rhino
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 194
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
The Josh Jones one was utterly ridiculous.

Blatant forward pass.


And on purpose, surely that should be a professional foul?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:16 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Same for dissent. Didn't we used to be able to march the offending team back 10 yards back in the old days.


You rarely see that nowadays do you? I don't know why. I'm sure that dissent is still as common.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:38 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7759
Location: SWMC Coach
WF Rhino wrote:
And on purpose, surely that should be a professional foul?


The innocent look on his face when he did it though. Hilarious.

Easiest penalty I've ever seen. Not even close.
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:03 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5686
Are the refs having some kind of contest on awarding scrum penalties this year?
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:22 pm
WF Rhino
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 194
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
The innocent look on his face when he did it though. Hilarious.

Easiest penalty I've ever seen. Not even close.


To be fair I think he always looks that gormless.

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:28 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Clearwing wrote:
Are the refs having some kind of contest on awarding scrum penalties this year?


I suspect it's down to teams holding the ball in the scrum deliberately to try and catch the defending team offside. Seems to be a new thing this year.
