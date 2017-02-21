|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:37 pm
atomic wrote:
https://www.nacsport.com/en/index.php/blog/item/485-video-analysis-processes-in-rugby-league-the-centurions-way
very interesting
this technology as been around for quite a while but was a bit more difficult to use way back then . it seems to have evolved into a very simple system . it wasn't like that in my day i spent hours in front of the video and tv . the coach these days doesn't have to work as hard and doesn't have to be as clever which is good in neil's case . leigh east worked the old version from australia in the 90s you still have to have the tech guys to operate it otherwise it's use less
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:37 pm
|
The wifi video streaming in real time,straight to a tablet sat in the dugout is NFL stuff.Having something visual to look at whilst taking on instructions from coaches must help.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:39 pm
atomic wrote:
The wifi video streaming in real time,straight to a tablet sat in the dugout is NFL stuff.Having something visual to look at whilst taking on instructions from coaches must help.
I think it's brilliant.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:20 pm
[quote="Cokey"]I think it's brilliant.[/quote
i
i agree it's a great insight into the workings of a pro club . not many pro clubs would share that info. and by doing this those lads get my total respect , i think ian millard was one of the first to use this stuff at st. helens but he couldn't work it so got kieron from us to do it for him
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:21 pm
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:40 pm
iirc ,did Ian millward have some kind of TV analysis at half time at the 2011 northern rail cup final at Blackpool? (Please correct me if i'm wrong though.) I must say ,this Nacsport VAP brings it to a completely different dimension.What a brilliant tool to have.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:49 pm
Cokey wrote:
iirc ,did Ian millward have some kind of TV analysis at half time at the 2011 northern rail cup final at Blackpool? (Please correct me if i'm wrong though.) I must say ,this Nacsport VAP brings it to a completely different dimension.What a brilliant tool to have.
yes he did it was called the performance system from australia but the license for it was expensive fred parry did a lot of stuff on it sorry meant fred parky
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:40 am
mr. chairman wrote:
very interesting
this technology as been around for quite a while but was a bit more difficult to use way back then . it seems to have evolved into a very simple system . it wasn't like that in my day i spent hours in front of the video and tv . the coach these days doesn't have to work as hard and doesn't have to be as clever which is good in neil's case . leigh east worked the old version from australia in the 90s you still have to have the tech guys to operate it otherwise it's use less
Its only stats..How you improve on them,comes from the coach,not a pc.
|