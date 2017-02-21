WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Video Analysis Processes

Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:25 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2869
https://www.nacsport.com/en/index.php/b ... urions-way
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:37 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5011
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
https://www.nacsport.com/en/index.php/blog/item/485-video-analysis-processes-in-rugby-league-the-centurions-way


very interesting
this technology as been around for quite a while but was a bit more difficult to use way back then . it seems to have evolved into a very simple system . it wasn't like that in my day i spent hours in front of the video and tv . the coach these days doesn't have to work as hard and doesn't have to be as clever which is good in neil's case . leigh east worked the old version from australia in the 90s you still have to have the tech guys to operate it otherwise it's use less
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:37 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2869
The wifi video streaming in real time,straight to a tablet sat in the dugout is NFL stuff.Having something visual to look at whilst taking on instructions from coaches must help.
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:39 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2128
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
The wifi video streaming in real time,straight to a tablet sat in the dugout is NFL stuff.Having something visual to look at whilst taking on instructions from coaches must help.


I think it's brilliant.
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:20 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5011
Location: lowton
[quote="Cokey"]I think it's brilliant.[/quote
i

i agree it's a great insight into the workings of a pro club . not many pro clubs would share that info. and by doing this those lads get my total respect , i think ian millard was one of the first to use this stuff at st. helens but he couldn't work it so got kieron from us to do it for him
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:21 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5011
Location: lowton
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:40 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2128
Location: LEYTH
iirc ,did Ian millward have some kind of TV analysis at half time at the 2011 northern rail cup final at Blackpool? (Please correct me if i'm wrong though.) I must say ,this Nacsport VAP brings it to a completely different dimension.What a brilliant tool to have.
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:49 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5011
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
iirc ,did Ian millward have some kind of TV analysis at half time at the 2011 northern rail cup final at Blackpool? (Please correct me if i'm wrong though.) I must say ,this Nacsport VAP brings it to a completely different dimension.What a brilliant tool to have.


yes he did it was called the performance system from australia but the license for it was expensive fred parry did a lot of stuff on it sorry meant fred parky
Re: Video Analysis Processes

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:40 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2869
mr. chairman wrote:
very interesting
this technology as been around for quite a while but was a bit more difficult to use way back then . it seems to have evolved into a very simple system . it wasn't like that in my day i spent hours in front of the video and tv . the coach these days doesn't have to work as hard and doesn't have to be as clever which is good in neil's case . leigh east worked the old version from australia in the 90s you still have to have the tech guys to operate it otherwise it's use less


Its only stats..How you improve on them,comes from the coach,not a pc.
