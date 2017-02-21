well to be honest i like seeing who the ref is it kind of prepares me for the game especially when it's on tv and if people want to talk or discuss the officials before the game then let them just as we discuss them afterwards . neil jukes will want that info as soon as possible

Make your mind up. Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion. I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.