reffy
never a dull moment wrote:
Ya Waste of a thread every week
This, they tend to get repetitive irrespective of who the ref is.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:43 pm
reffy
If it is for information only it should be locked after the OP.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Cokey
reffy wrote:
If it is for information only it should be locked after the OP.
But this is a forum to discuss, and give views and opinions is it not?
As soon as the squad is published on an opening post, shall we lock the thread then?
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:48 pm
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:58 pm
Cokey
never a dull moment wrote:
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.
Are you thick or something?
It was informative, and open to discussion(seeing that it's a forum) to anyone who would like to give their thoughts on our match officials for the next game. Now if you're not interested in the subject,then don't bother reading the thread,It's as simple as that pal.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:07 pm
never a dull moment wrote:
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.
well to be honest i like seeing who the ref is it kind of prepares me for the game especially when it's on tv and if people want to talk or discuss the officials before the game then let them just as we discuss them afterwards . neil jukes will want that info as soon as possible
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:20 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
well to be honest i like seeing who the ref is it kind of prepares me for the game especially when it's on tv and if people want to talk or discuss the officials before the game then let them just as we discuss them afterwards . neil jukes will want that info as soon as possible
Correct MC. The officials thread becomes more active as the season advances.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:28 pm
Cokey wrote:
Are you thick or something?
It was informative, and open to discussion(seeing that it's a forum) to anyone who would like to give their thoughts on our match officials for the next game. Now if you're not interested in the subject,then don't bother reading the thread,It's as simple as that pal.
Such personal comments should have your posts removed. Think that would do us all a service.
Visit doctor double dosage
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:43 pm
Cokey
never a dull moment wrote:
Such personal comments should have your posts removed. Think that would do us all a service.
Visit doctor double dosage
Your initial post was pointless, and just a personal attack on my OP ,stating it is a wasted thread every week, which was not necessary to post. If you don't like mine or any post that doesn't interest you,then don't read it. BTW - you can always add me to your foe list.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:38 pm
if officials are part of the game why should they not be discussed. i like knowing who we havegot for our next game and look on here who they are and what people say about them.
