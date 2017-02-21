WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friday's Officials

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Friday's Officials

 
Post a reply

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:41 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3763
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
never a dull moment wrote:
Ya Waste of a thread every week


This, they tend to get repetitive irrespective of who the ref is.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:43 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3763
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
If it is for information only it should be locked after the OP.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2125
Location: LEYTH
reffy wrote:
If it is for information only it should be locked after the OP.



But this is a forum to discuss, and give views and opinions is it not?

As soon as the squad is published on an opening post, shall we lock the thread then?
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:48 pm
never a dull moment User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 241
Location: always a leyther
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:58 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2125
Location: LEYTH
never a dull moment wrote:
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.



Are you thick or something?

It was informative, and open to discussion(seeing that it's a forum) to anyone who would like to give their thoughts on our match officials for the next game. Now if you're not interested in the subject,then don't bother reading the thread,It's as simple as that pal.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:07 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5003
Location: lowton
never a dull moment wrote:
Make your mind up.
Just posting the information is not a point for a discussion.
I'm not really interested on a Tuesday who the ref is. If you can back it up with known stats for the up and coming ref then maybe. I'm sure the coaches will have such data and will pass it on to the players at some stage.



well to be honest i like seeing who the ref is it kind of prepares me for the game especially when it's on tv and if people want to talk or discuss the officials before the game then let them just as we discuss them afterwards . neil jukes will want that info as soon as possible
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:20 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2857
mr. chairman wrote:
well to be honest i like seeing who the ref is it kind of prepares me for the game especially when it's on tv and if people want to talk or discuss the officials before the game then let them just as we discuss them afterwards . neil jukes will want that info as soon as possible


Correct MC. The officials thread becomes more active as the season advances.
Image

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:28 pm
never a dull moment User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 241
Location: always a leyther
Cokey wrote:
Are you thick or something?

It was informative, and open to discussion(seeing that it's a forum) to anyone who would like to give their thoughts on our match officials for the next game. Now if you're not interested in the subject,then don't bother reading the thread,It's as simple as that pal.



Such personal comments should have your posts removed. Think that would do us all a service.
Visit doctor double dosage
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:43 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2125
Location: LEYTH
never a dull moment wrote:
Such personal comments should have your posts removed. Think that would do us all a service.
Visit doctor double dosage


Your initial post was pointless, and just a personal attack on my OP ,stating it is a wasted thread every week, which was not necessary to post. If you don't like mine or any post that doesn't interest you,then don't read it. BTW - you can always add me to your foe list.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:38 pm
Jumpin Jiminy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2016 10:43 am
Posts: 7
Location: Here There & Thither
if officials are part of the game why should they not be discussed. i like knowing who we havegot for our next game and look on here who they are and what people say about them.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brid B&W, brooklands tap room, ian c, Iggy79, maurice, MR FRISK, newshy38, propforward 2338 and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,0021,90275,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  