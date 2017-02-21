WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friday's Officials

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Friday's Officials

 
Post a reply

Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:01 am
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
Referee: B Thaler
Touch Judges: S Kilpatrick G Jones
In Goal: G Melling
In Goal 2: C Smith
Reserve Referee: S Race
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:38 am
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 598
Does it matter who has the whistle?
They will get things right - and some things wrong. Just like the players do.

Let's focus on our team and what they do - not what the officials do.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:52 am
never a dull moment User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 239
Location: always a leyther
Ya Waste of a thread every week
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:08 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
It's being informative that's all, just like you would see it on twitter every week. If it bothers you that much, don't bother looking in future.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:47 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2850
Don't take em on Cokey..Seeing as all SL teams play Friday,who did the others get?
Image

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:58 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
Don't take em on Cokey..Seeing as all SL teams play Friday,who did the others get?



Cheers atomic. :thumb: Full appointments here.

http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/ref ... pointments
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:18 pm
Iggy79 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 622
I always find it useful to know who's reffing a few days before the game. It gives me time to calculate how much Valium I'll need :)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:41 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4998
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
Cheers atomic. :thumb: Full appointments here.

http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/ref ... pointments


of course it matters who as the whistle it's all part of the game plan the ref will be analysed just like the opposition will . it's a vital part of the game
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:51 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
Iggy79 wrote:
I always find it useful to know who's reffing a few days before the game. It gives me time to calculate how much Valium I'll need :)


:lol: :lol: :lol: Beltin. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Friday's Officials

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:52 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
of course it matters who as the whistle it's all part of the game plan the ref will be analysed just like the opposition will . it's a vital part of the game



100% correct mr. chairman. :CLAP:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brummy Leyther, eddywalls, glow, Iggy79, ItchyandScratchy, jon_t, kirkhall, Markypants, maurice, mh, never a dull moment, Peter Kay, Rogues Gallery, Saddened! and 225 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,7801,84575,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  