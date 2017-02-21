|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
|
Referee: B Thaler
Touch Judges: S Kilpatrick G Jones
In Goal: G Melling
In Goal 2: C Smith
Reserve Referee: S Race
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:38 am
|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
598
|
Does it matter who has the whistle?
They will get things right - and some things wrong. Just like the players do.
Let's focus on our team and what they do - not what the officials do.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:52 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 239
Location: always a leyther
|
Ya Waste of a thread every week
|
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:08 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
|
It's being informative that's all, just like you would see it on twitter every week. If it bothers you that much, don't bother looking in future.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2850
|
Don't take em on Cokey..Seeing as all SL teams play Friday,who did the others get?
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
|
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:18 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 622
|
I always find it useful to know who's reffing a few days before the game. It gives me time to calculate how much Valium I'll need
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:41 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
4998Location:
lowton
|
of course it matters who as the whistle it's all part of the game plan the ref will be analysed just like the opposition will . it's a vital part of the game
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
|
Iggy79 wrote:
I always find it useful to know who's reffing a few days before the game. It gives me time to calculate how much Valium I'll need
Beltin.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2119
Location: LEYTH
|
mr. chairman wrote:
of course it matters who as the whistle it's all part of the game plan the ref will be analysed just like the opposition will . it's a vital part of the game
100% correct mr. chairman.
|
