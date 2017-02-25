Siddal were awesome and considering their season doesn't start until March they should outstanding goal-line defence against a team full of fulltime players. The big difference for me between amateurs and pros is the yards gained after contact. 99/100 the Siddal lads couldn't make ground after the first Toronto player hit them whereas Toronto made a few more yards after contact. Little at the time but huge when it culminates over the game.



Siddal have done themselves, the NCL and the whole of amateur rugby proud! And for 1,023 people to go watch that must have done Siddal wonders in terms of money. So huge praises must be heaped on their backs!