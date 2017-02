Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Really enjoyed that, credit to both teams for managing to do anything in that mud. Commentary was far better than anything sky offers.



I know they've already said they'll be streaming another game in the cup, and they recently I think put a Wales Wc qualifier, but I wonder if this could be a long term thing for the championship or championship 1?

I think I'm right in saying sky have the rights but don't actually show championship games. All of Toronto's games are going to be on premier sports this year, hopefully premier or another broadcaster also show games in 2018, rugby league is great to watch at levels below super league.