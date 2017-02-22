Lebron James wrote: I hope the wolfpack have been learning how to defend a punch or 10 in the tackle.



Hopefully they will stick to the game plan and win at a canter, rather than being drawn into a brawl



Regards



King James

You obviously dont watch any conference league otherwise you wont have made that comment. Siddal are a fantastic rugby playing team. Tough hard and expansive rugby. Nonsense comment not wanting a leading amateur side to put up a good effort against professional opposition, shocking