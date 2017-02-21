Toronto have Canadian international Rhys Jacks making his Toronto debut.
Siddal have no Canadian internationals. In fact Siddal have no internationals of any stripe.
I can't see anything other than the highly rated Toronto inflicting a 60-80 point mullering of the poor Halifax amateur club in this game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Carisma HFC, DGM, Highlander, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jimlav, Jimmythecuckoo, LyndsayGill, Roy Haggerty, The FC Aces, Towns88, wiganermike and 156 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|