The omar khan away kit was the most cheap ar$ed attempt ever just turn the stripes the other way? what a master stroke..
I actually liked the first version of it..
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:02 pm
Which one was that?
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:19 pm
What about that black and red Northern 3rd kit (why did we need a THIRD one?). That was nice.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:36 pm
When Ravensport came out with their kit for the Batley game, safe to say I was a little excited and hoped that we could use that kit all year haha!
I'd show you the proposed away kit we did, but I'm not sure how to insert images on here.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:56 pm
Like so:
[img]http:///link.to.your.image.jpg[/img]
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:57 pm
That would be fantastic! I absolutely loved the home one you did! Any reason why the newco didn't jump on board with that?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:10 am
They got in touch through Damian Irvine and we did send a tender for the job but to be totally honest, being a smaller family run business we're not in a position to offer all the freebies that you find ISC throwing at clubs. Also the quantities that we spoke about would have been a problem in the timeframes they were needed in due to our production schedule being rammed full at the moment as it is.
Providing the Bulls kit is still the dream though, eventually!
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:38 am
At least they got in touch! Damien Irvine? He still involved? Yeah I understand that sometimes it can be problematic in terms of ISC are a huge global brand. They are good don't get me wrong but the kit you produced in my opinion is a classic and would have been perfect for the Bulls. If you don't mind me asking, who else do you supply to?
And have you got an image of the proposed away kit?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:33 pm
Yeah, Damian said that he'd agreed to help on the commercial side of things. I don't know if that was a temporary arrangement or what. We supply 100's of amateur teams and we've done Batley for the last few year too.
I still can't sus how to attach the image, but if you DM me your email address I don't mind showing you it.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:07 pm
Funnilly enough I have always liked the look of the Batley kits
What amatuer teams do you supply around Bradford?
And on topic, has anybody actually heard anything about this years away kit? I mean Gledhill said it wouldn't be needed until Oldham away but I hope it gets released before that
|
