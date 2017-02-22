WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away Kit

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:46 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 536
The omar khan away kit was the most cheap ar$ed attempt ever just turn the stripes the other way? what a master stroke..
I actually liked the first version of it..

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2849
Location: Shipley, Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
The omar khan away kit was the most cheap ar$ed attempt ever just turn the stripes the other way? what a master stroke..
I actually liked the first version of it..


Which one was that?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:19 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6399
Location: LS9
What about that black and red Northern 3rd kit (why did we need a THIRD one?). That was nice.

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:36 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 673
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I will agree with this. Although I was born in 1995, I am very fond of traditional kits and my grandad always liked the hooped kit of the 70's-80's? When that came out in 2007 I loved it!

When Ravensport came out with their kit for the Batley game, safe to say I was a little excited and hoped that we could use that kit all year haha!

I'd show you the proposed away kit we did, but I'm not sure how to insert images on here.

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:56 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27637
Location: MACS0647-JD
beefy1 wrote:
I'd show you the proposed away kit we did, but I'm not sure how to insert images on here.


Like so:
[img]http:///link.to.your.image.jpg[/img]
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Away Kit

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:57 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2849
Location: Shipley, Bradford
beefy1 wrote:
I'd show you the proposed away kit we did, but I'm not sure how to insert images on here.


That would be fantastic! I absolutely loved the home one you did! Any reason why the newco didn't jump on board with that?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Away Kit

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:10 am
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 673
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
That would be fantastic! I absolutely loved the home one you did! Any reason why the newco didn't jump on board with that?

They got in touch through Damian Irvine and we did send a tender for the job but to be totally honest, being a smaller family run business we're not in a position to offer all the freebies that you find ISC throwing at clubs. Also the quantities that we spoke about would have been a problem in the timeframes they were needed in due to our production schedule being rammed full at the moment as it is.

Providing the Bulls kit is still the dream though, eventually!

Re: Away Kit

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:38 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2849
Location: Shipley, Bradford
beefy1 wrote:
They got in touch through Damian Irvine and we did send a tender for the job but to be totally honest, being a smaller family run business we're not in a position to offer all the freebies that you find ISC throwing at clubs. Also the quantities that we spoke about would have been a problem in the timeframes they were needed in due to our production schedule being rammed full at the moment as it is.

Providing the Bulls kit is still the dream though, eventually!


At least they got in touch! Damien Irvine? He still involved? Yeah I understand that sometimes it can be problematic in terms of ISC are a huge global brand. They are good don't get me wrong but the kit you produced in my opinion is a classic and would have been perfect for the Bulls. If you don't mind me asking, who else do you supply to?

And have you got an image of the proposed away kit?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Away Kit

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:33 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 673
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
At least they got in touch! Damien Irvine? He still involved? Yeah I understand that sometimes it can be problematic in terms of ISC are a huge global brand. They are good don't get me wrong but the kit you produced in my opinion is a classic and would have been perfect for the Bulls. If you don't mind me asking, who else do you supply to?

And have you got an image of the proposed away kit?

Yeah, Damian said that he'd agreed to help on the commercial side of things. I don't know if that was a temporary arrangement or what. We supply 100's of amateur teams and we've done Batley for the last few year too.

I still can't sus how to attach the image, but if you DM me your email address I don't mind showing you it.

Re: Away Kit

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2849
Location: Shipley, Bradford
beefy1 wrote:
Yeah, Damian said that he'd agreed to help on the commercial side of things. I don't know if that was a temporary arrangement or what. We supply 100's of amateur teams and we've done Batley for the last few year too.

I still can't sus how to attach the image, but if you DM me your email address I don't mind showing you it.


Funnilly enough I have always liked the look of the Batley kits :lol: What amatuer teams do you supply around Bradford?

And on topic, has anybody actually heard anything about this years away kit? I mean Gledhill said it wouldn't be needed until Oldham away but I hope it gets released before that :lol:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, bitterundtwistedbull, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Cassandra, daveyz999, dddooommm, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, jammle, MDF3, Mobull, mumbyisgod, redeverready, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, SLPTom, tackler thommo, The Writer, thepimp007 and 325 guests

c}