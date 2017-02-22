beefy1 wrote: They got in touch through Damian Irvine and we did send a tender for the job but to be totally honest, being a smaller family run business we're not in a position to offer all the freebies that you find ISC throwing at clubs. Also the quantities that we spoke about would have been a problem in the timeframes they were needed in due to our production schedule being rammed full at the moment as it is.



Providing the Bulls kit is still the dream though, eventually!

At least they got in touch! Damien Irvine? He still involved? Yeah I understand that sometimes it can be problematic in terms of ISC are a huge global brand. They are good don't get me wrong but the kit you produced in my opinion is a classic and would have been perfect for the Bulls. If you don't mind me asking, who else do you supply to?And have you got an image of the proposed away kit?