Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

I will agree with this. Although I was born in 1995, I am very fond of traditional kits and my grandad always liked the hooped kit of the 70's-80's? When that came out in 2007 I loved it!



When Ravensport came out with their kit for the Batley game, safe to say I was a little excited and hoped that we could use that kit all year haha!