|
Do we know if a new away kit is being released or are we using the one with last year's design that the team were wearing during the friendlies?
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:13 am
I guess the new sponsors will want their names on, so I think a new shirt is most likely in the offing.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:19 pm
As long as it's not Green ...
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:21 pm
If we do have a new away kit can we PLEASE have an amber kit akin to this:
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:34 pm
Lime, amber and purple all the way for me.
Caption competition - what's Nobby got out of shot that's disappointed David Hobbs yet shocked/impressed Jon Hamer?
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:51 pm
So long as it isn't too avant garde.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:31 pm
Definitely not too avant garde, just a nice fit!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:05 pm
What would an avant garde rugby shirt look like?
3 sleeves?
(and I feel fine)
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:23 pm
I'd take a nice black one to be honest. Like the 2003, 2007? and 2012 away kits.
Failing that. I would happily see a red one, ala 2010.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
