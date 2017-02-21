I guess the new sponsors will want their names on, so I think a new shirt is most likely in the offing.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Bing [Bot], bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, debaser, Duckman, Fr13daY, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, jumbercules, martinwildbull, Nelson, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, phillgee, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, thepimp007, woolly07, zapperbull and 225 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|