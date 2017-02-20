Given this weekends successes for both Wigan an Warrington.



Congrarulations to both sides by the way.



It was very noticeable that a lot of key performances in both sides were those by British based players.



Is it a good time to reduce the overseas quota spots and focus more time, energy and resources in nurturing and maybe keeping our own players. Especially if the Salary Cap was increased a little.



To me this can only benefit our own game in the long run