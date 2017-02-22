WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints sold out South and selling East

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:41 am
atomic wrote:
Couldn't see many Leythers joining the queue..


Nope never said it was for Leythers but there was nothing to stop them. Still I, like you have added to my post count with a pointless post.
Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:19 pm
Saints have less than 100 tickets left and are expecting to have 3,000 at the game. Not bad, should make for a good atmosphere.

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:48 pm
Atmosphere will be great in the stadium, we will reciprocate the support later in the year if we are remotely competitive at the time

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:21 pm
Unless we are selling out the stadium each week a ticket only system is pointless.

I once asked the then director Phil Coffey why on gates of 1,500 we had every match all ticket in a 12,000 capacity ground. The reply was for security reasons, one of his most sensible ever answers as it happens :-)

Anyway on to the present and our second home game in just 7 days. It will still be a few days before most families get paid at the end of the month (Saints have not played for a fortnight) so to see a crowd anywhere in the region of 8000 will be pretty pleasing IMO.

Leeds at home, shortly followed by St.Helens at home will cost a family of four close on £200 all in so yes the attendance indicaters are very promising indeed.

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:38 pm
If they are adults and get tickets for the North stand it would be £88.

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:13 pm
Saddened! wrote:
Saints have less than 100 tickets left and are expecting to have 3,000 at the game. Not bad, should make for a good atmosphere.



3k would be an excellent achievement. :thumb:

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:05 pm
North Stand 'Sold Out' yet ?

Doubt 'The Library' will, possibly similar in West to the Leeds game, unless the weather is terrible like today, then it will be less.

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:29 pm
Alan wrote:
3k would be an excellent achievement. :thumb:


Agreed. Not too long ago we were struggling to get to that number of home supporters and 3K would be a season’s total of away fans.

Top effort from the Saints supporters. :CLAP:
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:14 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
North Stand 'Sold Out' yet ?

Doubt 'The Library' will, possibly similar in West to the Leeds game, unless the weather is terrible like today, then it will be less.


North stand was very quiet last week must do better. Half hearted numb nuts song nowt much else
Re: Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:32 pm
never a dull moment wrote:
North stand was very quiet last week must do better. Half hearted numb nuts song nowt much else

R U 4 REAL ?
