Unless we are selling out the stadium each week a ticket only system is pointless.
I once asked the then director Phil Coffey why on gates of 1,500 we had every match all ticket in a 12,000 capacity ground. The reply was for security reasons, one of his most sensible ever answers as it happens
Anyway on to the present and our second home game in just 7 days. It will still be a few days before most families get paid at the end of the month (Saints have not played for a fortnight) so to see a crowd anywhere in the region of 8000 will be pretty pleasing IMO.
Leeds at home, shortly followed by St.Helens at home will cost a family of four close on £200 all in so yes the attendance indicaters are very promising indeed.