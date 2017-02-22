Unless we are selling out the stadium each week a ticket only system is pointless.I once asked the then director Phil Coffey why on gates of 1,500 we had every match all ticket in a 12,000 capacity ground. The reply was for security reasons, one of his most sensible ever answers as it happensAnyway on to the present and our second home game in just 7 days. It will still be a few days before most families get paid at the end of the month (Saints have not played for a fortnight) so to see a crowd anywhere in the region of 8000 will be pretty pleasing IMO.Leeds at home, shortly followed by St.Helens at home will cost a family of four close on £200 all in so yes the attendance indicaters are very promising indeed.