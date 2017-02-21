|
a few years ago i was invited to the german football club schalki 04 they have a pitch that rolls out f the stadium to catch the sun it also is a no cash stadium everyone who wants a ticket as to get a preloaded cash card that gets them entrance and food and drink or anything else they want no money changes hands . one of the most modern stadiums in the world today and very clever at making money when the pitch is rolled out they have concerts inside the stadium and all food and drink sold is reordered by a computer connected to the tills
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:39 pm
Yes but does it have a train station ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:42 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
a few years ago i was invited to the german football club schalki 04 they have a pitch that rolls out f the stadium to catch the sun it also is a no cash stadium everyone who wants a ticket as to get a preloaded cash card that gets them entrance and food and drink or anything else they want no money changes hands . one of the most modern stadiums in the world today and very clever at making money when the pitch is rolled out they have concerts inside the stadium and all food and drink sold is reordered by a computer connected to the tills
Doesn't the new Wembley run a similar system?
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:46 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes but does it have a train station ?
no they have a drone service instead lol
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:24 pm
maurice wrote:
Did you do maths at school, 84000 plus people will attend 14 games at LSV this season, 1000 joining lisa raises 60k which is less than 80p off every ticket. I despair. We will sell 5500 saints 3000 and we will have a cracking atmosphere
OF course. we raise about £25k a year. Six times that is 150k
Sell out every game would be over a million pounds over the season
BTW I think Fridays crowd will exceed your expectations.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:50 pm
frank1 wrote:
OF course. we raise about £25k a year. Six times that is 150k
Sell out every game would be over a million pounds over the season
BTW I think Fridays crowd will exceed your expectations.
84k is about £1.5m, are you on the red wine again. Hope the crowd is above that figure but I feel we have hit the ceiling for Friday night games
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:01 am
And you think I can't do maths.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:20 am
I thought our designated day of play was a Saturday?
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:26 am
maurice wrote:
84k is about £1.5m, are you on the red wine again. Hope the crowd is above that figure but I feel we have hit the ceiling for Friday night games
That ceiling will be broken when we host Wigan, regardless of if we have won a game or not, just like Blackpool for the NRCF you will see an extra 2,000 faces that have never been seen before.
As a Club & as fans, we should be pushing each other to get to a point (not this season) in the future where 6,000 home fans is the norm. This means recruiting new or occasional fans, buy a mate or a colleague etc a ticket, just once. If every Leigh fan did that just omce per season we would be laughing.
Not aimed at you Mozza, just using your post as a platform.
#BeLeighve
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:38 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
That ceiling will be broken when we host Wigan, regardless of if we have won a game or not, just like Blackpool for the NRCF you will see an extra 2,000 faces that have never been seen before.
As a Club & as fans, we should be pushing each other to get to a point (not this season) in the future where 6,000 home fans is the norm. This means recruiting new or occasional fans, buy a mate or a colleague etc a ticket, just once. If every Leigh fan did that just omce per season we would be laughing.
Not aimed at you Mozza, just using your post as a platform.
#BeLeighve
Give em a free Hollands pie..Fook me we have a stand named after it.
