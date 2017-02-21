WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints sold out South and selling East

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:36 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: lowton
a few years ago i was invited to the german football club schalki 04 they have a pitch that rolls out f the stadium to catch the sun it also is a no cash stadium everyone who wants a ticket as to get a preloaded cash card that gets them entrance and food and drink or anything else they want no money changes hands . one of the most modern stadiums in the world today and very clever at making money when the pitch is rolled out they have concerts inside the stadium and all food and drink sold is reordered by a computer connected to the tills
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:39 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 951
Yes but does it have a train station ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:42 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2864
mr. chairman wrote:
a few years ago i was invited to the german football club schalki 04 they have a pitch that rolls out f the stadium to catch the sun it also is a no cash stadium everyone who wants a ticket as to get a preloaded cash card that gets them entrance and food and drink or anything else they want no money changes hands . one of the most modern stadiums in the world today and very clever at making money when the pitch is rolled out they have concerts inside the stadium and all food and drink sold is reordered by a computer connected to the tills


Doesn't the new Wembley run a similar system?
Image

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:46 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes but does it have a train station ?
no they have a drone service instead lol
Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:24 pm
frank1
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 391
maurice wrote:
Did you do maths at school, 84000 plus people will attend 14 games at LSV this season, 1000 joining lisa raises 60k which is less than 80p off every ticket. I despair. We will sell 5500 saints 3000 and we will have a cracking atmosphere


OF course. we raise about £25k a year. Six times that is 150k

Sell out every game would be over a million pounds over the season

BTW I think Fridays crowd will exceed your expectations.
