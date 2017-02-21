CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:

I remember how annoying it was before I became a season ticket holder, how annoying it was having to queue up twice to get into the LSV, especially if it was raining. Yet every away ground I visited in the championship had a cash tor stile as well as 2 superleague grounds visited at the time in Widnes and Warrington. No wonder we get little walk up on the day of games. Why can't there be a cash turnfstile at the stands still open on the day of the game?