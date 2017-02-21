Aboveusonlypie wrote: I think this ranks behind the Brisbane and Manly wins but not by much. On the Total RL site only 1% of voters thought Wigan could win by more than 12 points so it was certainly unexpected. I see it as a fantastic vindication of Ian Lenegan and Shaun Wane's reign.



The squad looks capable of winning everything before them this season. I only see Wire capable of stopping us.

There could be some stunning battles with Wire this year. They will take a lot of confidence from that win (as we will) and their pack looks formidable when everyone is available. I'd take our backline by a wide margin but they could cut the room for our backs to move on the back of four good props and a really dangerous hooker.Looking forward to our games.