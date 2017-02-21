WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How does this win rate?

Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:38 pm
JWarriors wrote:

I wasn't off my seat screaming at the tele as I would have been in a Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final.



I was, off my seat that is, but then again I was at the game.....
Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:40 pm
nikos wrote:
I was, off my seat that is, but then again I was at the game.....


I currently work in Liverpool and worked until 2:30 on Sunday, sorry if I don't measure up to your standards :roll:

The tele comment was in regards to yesterday's game, as for pretty much any other game I'll be there at the stadium.
Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:50 pm
JWarriors wrote:
I know this will be an unpopular opinion on here, but I honestly didn't really and don't really care about the latest WCC win.

I wasn't off my seat screaming at the tele as I would have been in a Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final.

It was a good game, and I'm happy that we won of course, but for one reason or another I didn't care that much. Maybe because deep down I know that it doesn't really matter. If you win the Grand Final then you're the best team in Super League. If you win the WCC, it doesn't really mean you're the best in the world.


Each to their own, but I can't agree.

Granted, there are plenty of reasons why the game doesn't really compare with the Manly & especially Brisbane games, think most would see those as bigger achievements. Even so, this was the first time anyone under 35 can really appreciate us winning the WCC, personally I'd take it in front of winning at Wembley or OT for this season.

Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:56 pm
MattyB wrote:
We won the Challenge Cup and the SL Grand Final in 2013?

Forgot about that! The 2013 Challenge Cup didn't feel like a massive achievement to be honest given the teams we played. Obviously you can only beat what's put in front of you though.
Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:02 pm
Cherry_&_White wrote:
personally I'd take it in front of winning at Wembley or OT for this season.


There was a thread on here last week on exactly this subject. Now we've won it I want more success now. We definitely need to target the quadruple. We certainly have the squad for it.
Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:32 pm
If we keep the squad together (which I honestly can't see given the fantastic young talent in it) we should be aiming to win numerous trophies over the next few years. The potential as a group is quite staggering!

There's only about 4 or 5 players at their peaks already, a few are approaching them and then we're left with an unbelievably talented group of 21/22 year olds who are already fantastic but have room for huge improvements. That's all supplemented by more juniors under them who have bundles of potential.

Give it another year or two to develop and this squad will be our best ever in Superleague IMO.

Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:15 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
If we keep the squad together (which I honestly can't see given the fantastic young talent in it) we should be aiming to win numerous trophies over the next few years. The potential as a group is quite staggering!

There's only about 4 or 5 players at their peaks already, a few are approaching them and then we're left with an unbelievably talented group of 21/22 year olds who are already fantastic but have room for huge improvements. That's all supplemented by more juniors under them who have bundles of potential.

Give it another year or two to develop and this squad will be our best ever in Superleague IMO.


I'm still awaiting words to this effect from Eddie Hemmings - the man who so frequently mentioned the 'golden generation' that was supposedly coming through at St Helens a few years ago - but to be fair, I rarely watch Sky's coverage these days, so I may have missed it.

Re: How does this win rate?

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:01 pm
I'd rank Brisbane and Manly as the club's greatest ever wins, but I'd probably put last year's GF win third, purely for the fact that we'd been totally written off and we did it with an injury ravaged team. Almost disbelief at OT at the final whistle of what we'd achieved. Sunday is definitely up there though, top 5 probably.
