JWarriors wrote: I know this will be an unpopular opinion on here, but I honestly didn't really and don't really care about the latest WCC win.



I wasn't off my seat screaming at the tele as I would have been in a Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final.



It was a good game, and I'm happy that we won of course, but for one reason or another I didn't care that much. Maybe because deep down I know that it doesn't really matter. If you win the Grand Final then you're the best team in Super League. If you win the WCC, it doesn't really mean you're the best in the world.

Each to their own, but I can't agree.Granted, there are plenty of reasons why the game doesn't really compare with the Manly & especially Brisbane games, think most would see those as bigger achievements. Even so, this was the first time anyone under 35 can really appreciate us winning the WCC, personally I'd take it in front of winning at Wembley or OT for this season.