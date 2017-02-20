|
Was having a discussion about yesterday's win at work this morning.
I stated that 'in my opinion' the win was our biggest and most important win / highest honour since we won in Brisbane 23 years ago.
Some could argue that the Grand Final win against Saints in 2010 was a contender (it was a massive win against our arch-rivals ending our decade long barren spell and it got the ball rolling to more success).
I just think this takes us to another level. The future definitely looks bright over the next 5+ years.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:33 pm
It's a big one for sure. I personally didn't quite feel the elation that I do with a Grand Final win but I did feel immensely proud and just a sheer relief that we along with Wire have stopped the collective superleague rot.
As for the side itself, you do feel it's just the start presuming we can limit the damage that inevitable exits will cause. The side is still very young and I feel there's at least 20% improvement in the vast majority of the side. Lads like Burgess, Gildart, Williams and Sutton are only going to get better and the squad is packed full of leaders. The balance of the team in regards to ages is also very good.
As a club we're in a fantastic position to keep pushing on and it's exciting.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:19 pm
In context I think it's a huge win. Given the recent defeats, for the post part comprehensive defeats to Australian clubs for both ourselves and Warrington to win is excellent for the sport.
For me the best description is it's like 'the icing on the cake'.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:03 pm
I still think the Good Friday win in 2003 was the best win as NOBODY expected Wigan to win after nearly half the team was injured
The atmosphere of that game in the 2nd half will stay with me until i it the grave
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:46 am
Best since 87 for me..
World Champions trumps SL and NRL..
Waney is the boss, he got everything spot on.
Just so proud of everyone at the club...
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:24 am
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Best since 87 for me..
World Champions trumps SL and NRL..
Waney is the boss, he got everything spot on.
Just so proud of everyone at the club...
Waney's position must now be close to unassailable. He's won everything in the UK that there is to win.
I suppose doubles, trebles etc are still to play for, but a chairman really can't ask much more of his head-coach.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:28 am
Don't think the win as good as the Manly or Brisbane games but better than the Penrith match I think as the standing of the British game is/was at a low and I think Cronulla were favourites to win.
For me, the match definitely didn't have the same feeling or nervous anticipation of a Challenge Cup or Grand Final so although a great win, I can't equate it with the cups won last year or in 2013.
|
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:06 am
Cruncher wrote:
Waney's position must now be close to unassailable. He's won everything in the UK that there is to win.
I suppose doubles, trebles etc are still to play for, but a chairman really can't ask much more of his head-coach.
There are always new challenges. Look what McDermott has done with Leeds! I've still never seen us win any trophy twice in a row or two major trophies in a season.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:12 am
Grimmy wrote:
There are always new challenges. Look what McDermott has done with Leeds! I've still never seen us win any trophy twice in a row or two major trophies in a season.
We won the Challenge Cup and the SL Grand Final in 2013?
