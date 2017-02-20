It's a big one for sure. I personally didn't quite feel the elation that I do with a Grand Final win but I did feel immensely proud and just a sheer relief that we along with Wire have stopped the collective superleague rot.



As for the side itself, you do feel it's just the start presuming we can limit the damage that inevitable exits will cause. The side is still very young and I feel there's at least 20% improvement in the vast majority of the side. Lads like Burgess, Gildart, Williams and Sutton are only going to get better and the squad is packed full of leaders. The balance of the team in regards to ages is also very good.



As a club we're in a fantastic position to keep pushing on and it's exciting.