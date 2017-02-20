Was having a discussion about yesterday's win at work this morning.
I stated that 'in my opinion' the win was our biggest and most important win / highest honour since we won in Brisbane 23 years ago.
Some could argue that the Grand Final win against Saints in 2010 was a contender (it was a massive win against our arch-rivals ending our decade long barren spell and it got the ball rolling to more success).
I just think this takes us to another level. The future definitely looks bright over the next 5+ years.
