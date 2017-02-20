WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How does this win rate?

Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:22 pm
MattyB
Was having a discussion about yesterday's win at work this morning.
I stated that 'in my opinion' the win was our biggest and most important win / highest honour since we won in Brisbane 23 years ago.

Some could argue that the Grand Final win against Saints in 2010 was a contender (it was a massive win against our arch-rivals ending our decade long barren spell and it got the ball rolling to more success).

I just think this takes us to another level. The future definitely looks bright over the next 5+ years. :DANCE:
Re: How does this win rate?

Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:33 pm
NickyKiss
It's a big one for sure. I personally didn't quite feel the elation that I do with a Grand Final win but I did feel immensely proud and just a sheer relief that we along with Wire have stopped the collective superleague rot.

As for the side itself, you do feel it's just the start presuming we can limit the damage that inevitable exits will cause. The side is still very young and I feel there's at least 20% improvement in the vast majority of the side. Lads like Burgess, Gildart, Williams and Sutton are only going to get better and the squad is packed full of leaders. The balance of the team in regards to ages is also very good.

As a club we're in a fantastic position to keep pushing on and it's exciting.

Re: How does this win rate?

Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:19 pm
In context I think it's a huge win. Given the recent defeats, for the post part comprehensive defeats to Australian clubs for both ourselves and Warrington to win is excellent for the sport.

For me the best description is it's like 'the icing on the cake'.

Re: How does this win rate?

Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:03 pm
I still think the Good Friday win in 2003 was the best win as NOBODY expected Wigan to win after nearly half the team was injured :IDEA: The atmosphere of that game in the 2nd half will stay with me until i it the grave :IDEA:

