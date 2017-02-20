Was having a discussion about yesterday's win at work this morning.I stated that 'in my opinion' the win was our biggest and most important win / highest honour since we won in Brisbane 23 years ago.Some could argue that the Grand Final win against Saints in 2010 was a contender (it was a massive win against our arch-rivals ending our decade long barren spell and it got the ball rolling to more success).I just think this takes us to another level. The future definitely looks bright over the next 5+ years.