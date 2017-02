Absolute no-brainer. Would hazard a guess that the option may also mean he stays at the current salary for those extra years, which makes excellent financial sense too, especially if his games continues the progression it is currently showing. Allows us to use quota spots elsewhere in the team for years to come, rather than having to throw one (plus a healthy wedge of the cap) at an NRL player who would need time to settle in the country, league and club.



Fonua next please!