Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:07 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Extends his contract to 2019.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:21 pm
Dave K.
Excellent news, hardest position to recruit and Mark is a very good SL player, if he improves a couple of areas of his game could gain international honours.

Excited about his partnership with Kelly and Connor this year.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:29 pm
UllFC
Great news, Half backs are hard to come by and with the game becoming more and more physical/defence as the years go by a good kicking game is more important than ever.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:30 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Very good news. He was excellent last year and hopefully he can get even better with Kelly/Connor along side him.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:23 pm
Irregular Hoops
Agree with Dave K. He's a very good player in a position that's really difficult to recruit in. Especially English ones!
Made up to be honest. Seems he's really settled here, and the club are building a culture whereby players want to stay. Think he'll excel now he has half back players to share the load
The wait for a quality no. 7 has finally ended!

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:49 pm
Sebasteeno
Excellent news!

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:57 pm
Mrs Barista
Probably the most important signing we'll make this year, Lance Todd trophy winner and Top Gun. Fantastic news.
